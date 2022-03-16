Jamkash inaugurates 2-wheeler showroom

Srinagar: Leading Automobile dealership of Kashmir Jamkash inaugurated Suzuki two-wheeler dealership (Encash Auto Pvt.Ltd.) at Hyderpora Bypass here.
According to a statement, the chief guest of the event was Syed Shafat Hussain Ruffai (Zonal Head J&K Bank), Vivek Jain (GM Network Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd), Irfan Ahmad Narwaroo, Aawan Ahmad Narwaroo (Directors), GMs and various bankers, customers, eminent personalities were also present on the occasion.
Jamkash Is the fastest growing dealership in north India and the highest in sales and service volume.
While addressing the customers on the inauguration, Aawan Ahmad Narwaroo said that various models of scooters and motorcycles are available at the showroom which included ACCESS, BURGMAN, AVENIS, GIXXER and INTRUDER.