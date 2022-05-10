Jamkash unveils Next-Gen Ertiga

Srinagar: Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt Ltd Srinagar Leading Maruti Suzuki Dealership today unveiled the Petrol variant of its popular model Ertiga.
The chief guest for the occasion was Sajid Yahya Naqash (RTO Kashmir) and Irfan Ahmad Narwaroo Managing Director of Jamkash Vehicleades (Kmr) Pvt Ltd. in presence of GMs, staff members and a large gathering of auto lovers.
Introducing the Next-Gen Ertiga, Irfan Ahmad Narwaroo said that the "Next-Gen K-series 1.5L petrol engine offers a peak power of 75.8kW@6000rpm and a max torque of 136.8Nm@4400rpm. Available both in Petrol and CNG options, Next-Gen Ertiga offers an incredible mileage of 20.51 km/l (Petrol) and 26.11km/kg (CNG)."
To further provide value-added options to the customers, the Next-Gen Ertiga S-CNG is available in Vxi and Zxi variants. There is also an introduction of a new Zxi+ variant with an option of Advanced 6-speed Automatic transmission in the petrol variant of Next-Gen Ertiga.