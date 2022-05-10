Jamkash unveils Next-Gen Ertiga

Introducing the Next-Gen Ertiga, Irfan Ahmad Narwaroo said that the "Next-Gen K-series 1.5L petrol engine offers a peak power of 75.8kW@6000rpm and a max torque of 136.8Nm@4400rpm. Available both in Petrol and CNG options, Next-Gen Ertiga offers an incredible mileage of 20.51 km/l (Petrol) and 26.11km/kg (CNG)."

To further provide value-added options to the customers, the Next-Gen Ertiga S-CNG is available in Vxi and Zxi variants. There is also an introduction of a new Zxi+ variant with an option of Advanced 6-speed Automatic transmission in the petrol variant of Next-Gen Ertiga.