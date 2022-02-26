Jamkash Vehicleades launches New Age Baleno

General Manager, NEXA Jamkash, Erfaan Gul while speaking on the occasion stated that the car is equipped with class-leading technology, safety, comfort and convenience features and NEXA’s new signature crafted futurism design language. Further, he added the new age Baleno will provide an unparalleled driving experience to customers.

Baleno, since its launch, is amongst the top five best-selling cars in the industry which have already touched the customer base of over one million in India and abroad. In order to cater to the changing technology and innovation, the New Age Baleno is all set to re-energize the premium hatchback segment with several first-in-segment features like a Head-up display, 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, and best in class mileage. The new age Baleno comes with a fresh look, premium interiors and a special focus on safety will take the customer experience to a new high.