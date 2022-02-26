Jamkash Vehicleades launches New Age Baleno

Srinagar, Feb 26: The much-awaited premium hatchback of Maruti Suzuki- the New Age Baleno was unveiled today at the NEXA dealership of Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt Ltd at Hyderpora.
The chief guest on the occasion was Rakesh Aima (Regional Manager State Bank of India). The occasion was graced by the presence of dignitaries from J&K Bank, Mahindra Finance, HDFC Bank and Cholamandalam Finance and other officials of SBI.
Managing Director of Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt. Ltd, Irfan Ahmad Narwaroo, and CEO Aawan Ahmad Narwaroo unveiled the car virtually while senior management of Jamkash Vehicleades Kashmir was present during the occasion which witnessed the presence of a large gathering of auto lovers and customers who had been waiting for the launch of the New Age Baleno.
General Manager, NEXA Jamkash, Erfaan Gul while speaking on the occasion stated that the car is equipped with class-leading technology, safety, comfort and convenience features and NEXA’s new signature crafted futurism design language. Further, he added the new age Baleno will provide an unparalleled driving experience to customers.
Baleno, since its launch, is amongst the top five best-selling cars in the industry which have already touched the customer base of over one million in India and abroad. In order to cater to the changing technology and innovation, the New Age Baleno is all set to re-energize the premium hatchback segment with several first-in-segment features like a Head-up display, 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, and best in class mileage. The new age Baleno comes with a fresh look, premium interiors and a special focus on safety will take the customer experience to a new high.