Jamkash Vehicleades launches new Brezza

Speaking at the launch of All New Hot and Techy Brezza, Irfan Ahmad Narwaroo, Managing Director and CEO Aawan Ahmad Narwaroo, Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt Ltd said, the vehicle was long overdue and now “Conceptualized, designed and developed in India, Brezza with its stylish design, bold stance and unmistakable road presence has redefined the compact SUV segment in India. The most loved compact SUV, Brezza with over 7,50,000 delighted customers, has ruled the sales charts by consistently being among the top 10 best-selling passenger vehicles."