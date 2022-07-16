Jamkash Vehicleades launches new Brezza

Srinagar, July 16: Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) today unveiled an all-new feature-packed Hot and Techy avatar of the country’s most loved compact SUV - Brezza.
As per the statement, the chief guest for the occasion was Syed Shafat Hussain Rufai (JK Bank President C&B operations Kashmir Div), Riyaz Ahmad Wani (JK Bank Head Cluster-1 Srinagar), Irfan Ahmad Narwaroo, Managing Director and CEO Aawan Ahmad Narwaroo of Jamkash Vehicleades (Kmr) Pvt Ltd. in presence of officials of J&K Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, PNB and All GMs, DGMs staff members and a large gathering of customers.
Speaking at the launch of All New Hot and Techy Brezza, Irfan Ahmad Narwaroo, Managing Director and CEO Aawan Ahmad Narwaroo, Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt Ltd said, the vehicle was long overdue and now “Conceptualized, designed and developed in India, Brezza with its stylish design, bold stance and unmistakable road presence has redefined the compact SUV segment in India. The most loved compact SUV, Brezza with over 7,50,000 delighted customers, has ruled the sales charts by consistently being among the top 10 best-selling passenger vehicles."