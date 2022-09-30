Jamkash Vehicleades unveils Grand Vitara

Managing Director of JamkashVehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt. Ltd, Irfan Ahmad Narwaroo, CEO Aawan Ahmad Narwaroo along with the Chief Guest unveiled the car while senior management of JamkashVehicleades Kashmir was present during the occasion which witnessed the presence of a large gathering of auto lovers and customers who had been waiting for the launch of the New Breed of SUVs i.e. Grand Vitara.