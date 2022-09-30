Jamkash Vehicleades unveils Grand Vitara

Srinagar, Sep 30: A new breed of SUVs of Maruti Suzuki- Grand Vitara was today unveiled at the NEXA dealership of JamkashVehicleades (Kashmir) Private Limited, Hyderpora.
The chief guest on the occasion was SSP Srinagar RakeshBalwal. The occasion was graced by the presence of dignitaries from J&K Bank, State Bank of India, Mahindra Finance, HDFC Bank and Cholamandalam Finance.
Managing Director of JamkashVehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt. Ltd, Irfan Ahmad Narwaroo, CEO Aawan Ahmad Narwaroo along with the Chief Guest unveiled the car while senior management of JamkashVehicleades Kashmir was present during the occasion which witnessed the presence of a large gathering of auto lovers and customers who had been waiting for the launch of the New Breed of SUVs i.e. Grand Vitara.
General Manager, Nexa- JamkashVehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt. Ltd, ErfanGul while speaking on the occasion stated that the premium SUV Grand Vitara offers exciting power train choices, dynamic and aggressive exterior design, sophisticated interiors and a range of technologically advanced segment-leading comfort convenience and safety features. The Grand Vitara is coming up with Suzuki ALLGRIP SELECT technology, an intelligent ELECTRIC HYBRID powertrain with best-in-class mileage.