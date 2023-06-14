Jamkash Vehicleades unveils Jimny

Srinagar: India most awaited off-roader, Jimny was unveiled today at Nexa dealership of Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Private Limited Hyderpora.

A statement said that the chief guest on the occasion was Sunny Kanwar (Regional Manager NEXA-N2). The occasion was graced by the presence Managing Director of Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Irfan Ahmad Narwaroo, CEO, Aawan Ahmad Narwaroo, Gaurav Dave (Area Manager Nexa) and the dignitaries from State Bank of India, Mahindra Finance, HDFC Bank, Cholamandulam Finance and J&K Bank.

Managing Director of Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt Ltd, Irfan Ahmad Narwaroo and CEO, Aawan Ahmad Narwaroo unveiled the car while senior management of Jamkash Vehicleades Kashmir was present during the occasion which witnessed the presence of a large gathering of auto lovers and customers who had been waiting for the launch of the JIMNY.