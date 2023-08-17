Jamkash Vehicleades unveils Maruti Suzuki's Invicto

Srinagar: Unleashing a new era of Luxury, Nexa Hyderpora (Jamkash Vehicleades Kashmir Pvt. Ltd.) launches Maruti Suzuki's Invicto, a premium three-row UV with the bold impressions of an SUV. Srinagar.

A statement said that Invicto was unveiled today at the Nexa dealership of Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt. Ltd. Hyderpora.

The chief guest on the occasion was Riaz Ahmad Wani (Assistant General Manager/Marketing head J&K Bank). The occasion was graced by the presence of CEO Jamkash Vehicleades Kashmir Pvt Ltd, Aawan Ahmad Narwaroo, Erfaan Gul (General Manager Nexa) and the dignitaries from State Bank of India, Mahindra Finance, HDFC Bank, Cholamandulam Finance and J&K Bank.

Managing Director of Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt. Ltd.Irfan Ahmad Narwaroo unveiled the car virtually while senior management of Jamkash Vehicleades Kashmir was present during the occasion which witnessed the presence of a large gathering of auto lovers and customers who had been waiting for the launch of the Invicto.

CEO Nexa Jamkash Hyderpora, Aawan Ahmad Narwaroo while speaking on the occasion stated that with its SUV-like character, the new Invicto delivers a combination of premium design, intelligent packaging, and an abundance of safety features and innovation. With its revolutionary Intelligent Electric Hybrid System. The Invicto 's impeccable craftsmanship and versatility will indeed set a new benchmark.