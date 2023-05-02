Jamkash Vehicleades unveils SUV FRONX

Srinagar: Fortifying its SUV offerings Maruti Suzuki India Limited Sporty compact SUV FRONX was unveiled today at Nexa dealership of Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Private Limited Hyderpora.

As per the statement, the chief guest on the occasion was Malik Tahir Gani (Director, State Motor Garages J&K). The occasion was graced by the presence of the dignitaries from State Bank of India, Mahindra Finance, HDFC Bank, Cholamandalam Finance and J&K Bank.

Managing Director of Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt Ltd, Irfan Ahmad Narwaroo and CEO, Aawan Ahmad Narwaroo unveiled the car virtually while senior management of Jamkash Vehicleades Kashmir was present, during the occasion which witnessed the presence of a large gathering of auto lovers and customers who had been waiting for the launch of the” Shape of New” Spoty Compact SUV FRONX.

General Manager Nexa Jamkash Hyderpora, Erfaan Gul while speaking on the occasion stated that the sporty compact SUV FRONX will aim at young trailblazers who want to stand out and set the trend with their unique choices.