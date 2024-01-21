Jammu DM reviews digitisation of Jamabandis

Jammu, Jan 21: District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya reviewed the status of digitisation of Jamabandis, the textual records of land ownership at a meeting with officers of Revenue Department held here today.

The meeting focussed on the procedure being followed for finalising, freezing and digitising the Jamabandis of all the villages in the district.

The meeting was apprised that updated Jamabandis of all the villages would be made public after January 23 onwards in a phased manner. The DM also encouraged the officers to give wide publicity to the digitised Jamabandis and the benefits they would bring to the citizens.

It was informed that a total of 908 Jamabandis have been digitised with thorough quality checks. The DM appreciated the efforts of the revenue officers in completing the task.

The DM directed the Tehsildars to conduct field visits, exercise their Magisterial powers optimally and resolve the public grievances in a timely manner.