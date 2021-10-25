Jammu hoteliers seek sops on par with industrial sector

He said that earlier hotels were provided with electricity on par with industries but that practice was stopped, and after the imposition of GST, taxes were imposed on the hotel industry, even as there was no tax on lodging before the GST regime.

“Later on refund of GST was started in various sectors, including manufacturing Industry, but hotel sector in industry is still struggling to get the refund,” Wazir said, adding the delegation demanded that all the benefits that are being provided to other sectors be provided to the hotel industry that is covered under Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).