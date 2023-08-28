Jan Dhan scheme has revolutionised financial inclusion: Sitharaman

Speaking on the occasion of the completion of nine years of the scheme, she said, “The nine years of PMJDY-led interventions and digital transformation have revolutionised financial inclusion in India. It is heartening to note that more than 50 crore people have been brought into the formal banking system through the opening of Jan Dhan Accounts."

Among these accounts, approximately 55.5 per cent belong to women and 67 per cent have been opened in rural and semi-urban areas.