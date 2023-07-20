Business

Japanese PM's adviser calls on Sitharaman, discusses women's empowerment issues

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala SitharamanFile: ANI

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met the special adviser to the Japanese prime minister, Mori Masako, and exchanged views on issues related to women's economic empowerment.

"Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan, Ms. @morimasakosangi called on Union Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman, in New Delhi, today. They exchanged views on issues related to women's #EconomicParticipation and #empowerment," the Finance Ministry tweeted.

During the meeting, Sitharaman highlighted the significance of women's right to economic equality and equal opportunities for inclusive and sustainable development.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com