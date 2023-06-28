Javid Tenga extends Eid greetings

Srinagar: President, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry Javid Ahmad Tenga on his own and on behalf of the Executive Committee of the Chamber extended Eid Greetings to Muslim brethren across the World in general and to the people of J&K in particular with a wish and prayer for sustained peace and unity.

“Eid-ul-Adha is a special occasion for all of us to dedicate ourselves to the service of our people and to work earnestly to resolve issues that continue to adversely affect their lives.”

Tenga said that the Chamber also appeals to the people, in general, to help to maintain civic pride by keeping the environment clean by disposing of garbage through proper municipal services instead of dumping the same on roads, lanes, by lanes, drains, or River Jhelum or other water bodies. GKNS