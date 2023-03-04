Jawa 42-Bobber bike unveiled at Infinity Automotive showroom

Baramulla, Mar 4: The Infinity Automotive Jawa showroom in north Kashmir’s Sopore town on Saturday unveiled the 42-Bobber Jawa bike, much to the delight of the bike riders.
Infinity Automotive Jawa is the first authorised dealer of Jawa and Yezdi bikes in north Kashmir.
The Jawa 42-Bobber which is available in three colours was unveiled by the international cricketer ParvezRasool in presence of the proprietor of the Infinity Automotive Jawa showroom, Bashir Ahmad.
Speaking about the features of the new brand Jawa 42-Bobber, the showroom Manager KifayatAftab said that Jawa has introduced one more bike to its family which was launched around three months ago.
“Because of the winter season in Kashmir, we unveiled it here today. The bike has a 350CC engine with six-speed gear box and dual exhaust,” he said. Kifayat said the bike costs around Rs 2.45 lakh and has a mileage of 30 to 35 kms per litre.
International cricketer, Parvez Rasool while speaking to media persons after unveiling the Jawa 42-Bobber appealed to the bike riders to wear all the protective gear while bike riding.
“My appeal to all the bike riders is to take safety measures and wear helmets while bike riding. Life comes first and we should realise it,” he said and congratulated the proprietor of the Infinity Automotive Jawa showroom, Sopore for introducing a new brand of bike.