Jawa Yezdi inaugurates new dealership in Srinagar

Srinagar, Mar 24: To meet the growing demand and popularity for its range of motorcycles in India, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is expanding its retail footprint across the country. The company announced its new Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles dealership in Srinagar.
As per the statement, the new showroom will retail seven models split between two brands – Jawa & Yezdi. The Jawa range includes Jawa, 42, Perak and 42 Bobber models. The Yezdi brand features three purpose-built models – Roadster, Scrambler & Adventure. Along with the motorcycles, the dealership will also retail Jawa and Yezdi range of lifestyle products including apparel, helmets, riding gear and accessories.
"The further network expansion marks the brand’s intentions of making inroads into more cities across India to get closer to Jawa aficionados, offering more touchpoints for them to experience the Jawa life. The new showroom is open at Stag Automobiles Private Limited Munawarabad Srinagar, the statement reads.