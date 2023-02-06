JBM Group to foray into J&K, Ladakh electric bus markets

A statement said that JBM Auto has showcased its 100 percent electric coach – Galaxy and city bus – ECOLIFE at the ongoing EV Expo at Sector 34 Exhibition Ground in Chandigarh organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI).

JBM Group, Vice-Chairman and MD, NishantArya said, “JBM electric city buses, ECOLIFE, are operating across 12 states of India. We now plan to enter the J&K, Ladakh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Punjab markets as these states/UTs hold a huge potential for electric buses”.