JBM Group to foray into J&K, Ladakh electric bus markets

Srinagar, Feb 6: Less than a month after the successful launch of four new electric buses at the Auto Expo 2023, JBM Group, a $2.2 billion global Indian conglomerate, is eying to make inroads in the J&K, Ladakh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Punjab markets with its new portfolio of e-mobility products across various applications.
A statement said that JBM Auto has showcased its 100 percent electric coach – Galaxy and city bus – ECOLIFE at the ongoing EV Expo at Sector 34 Exhibition Ground in Chandigarh organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI).
JBM Group, Vice-Chairman and MD, NishantArya said, “JBM electric city buses, ECOLIFE, are operating across 12 states of India. We now plan to enter the J&K, Ladakh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Punjab markets as these states/UTs hold a huge potential for electric buses”.
JBM rolled out its maiden electric luxury coach ‘GALAXY’ at last month’s Auto Expo and also showcased 3 other new series of electric buses, including an intra-city bus - ECOLIFE, staff bus E-BIZLIFE and E-SKOOLIFE, the electric school bus.
Pointing out that he was buoyed by Budget 2023 which was “pro-growth”, Arya said that the government has made it clear that it aims to boost the domestic EV manufacturing sector with its decision to increase customs duty on importing EVs, which is a reflection of its larger move towards Green Growth.
Welcoming the government’s decision to remove customs duty on capital goods/machinery for the manufacture of lithium-ion cells in EV batteries and the extension of the subsidy on electric batteries for another year, MrArya said that EVs will now not only be cheaper but will also make a significant contribution to not only green mobility but also to overall sustainability, the statement added.
JBM Group has been consistently diversifying into newer areas that not only promote sustainable development but are aptly aligned with the Make in India vision. Powering the future race of vehicles equipped with innovative technology, the JBM Group has vertically integrated its business from auto systems to launching its bus division as an OEM and has been taking strides as an electric vehicle forerunner.
About JBM Group
JBM Group, a $2.2bn global Indian conglomerate with four decades of excellence in driving product innovation and value across automotive, buses and electric vehicles, EV charging infrastructure, EV aggregates, renewable energy and artificial intelligence. JBM has an infrastructure of 60 manufacturing plants, five engineering and design centres, and a presence in over 36 countries today.