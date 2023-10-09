‘JCCB soars to new heights, loans surge, investments flourish, NPAs tumble’

A statement said that the management of JCCB highlighted its achievements and resolution of HR issues including the 6th Pay Commission under the stewardship of YashaMudgal, Commissioner /Secretary Cooperative Department and Chairperson JCCB, with the assistance of team leader CEO and Managing Director of the Bank.

The Bank Management was addressing a press conference, here today.

To substantiate its claim of transformation in the functioning of JCCB since the taking over of YashaMudgal Commissioner/ Secretary of Cooperative Department/Chairperson JCCB, the JCCB management highlighted that the Bank had issued Rs 26.60 crore Loans till March 2021 which rose to a whopping Rs 81.28 crore in March 2023 and has touched a whopping Rs 82.40 crore in the first 6 months of the current Financial Year 2023-2024.