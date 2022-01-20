Jerri hamlet declared as 'milk village' in J&K

The milk village, which houses 73 individual dairy units with 370 cows, will give financial security to the local farmers, they said.

Taking a lead to carving out a hamlet of dairy farms, the women of the settlement have formed a cooperative of 11 females for collecting milk from the dairy farms and households for further transportation to the milk selling plants or other establishments.

"We have carved out this village into a dairy or milk hamlet, as local farmers of DC Reasi inspect dairy farms," a local farmer Dheeraj said.

After being declared as 'milk village', a total of 57 units have been sanctioned under the IDDS for the village, Agriculture Department officials said.

Under the integrated dairy development scheme, dairy units of five animals are provided with a 50 per cent subsidy.

The scheme also has a provision for milking machine, bulk milk cooling unit at 50 per cent subsidy (maximum Rs 5 lakh), paneer making machine, khoya making, Dahi making, cream separator, ice cream making machine, butter and ghee making machine (max subsidy Rs 3. 5 lakh), milk van (maximum subsidy Rs 2 lakh), milk ATM subsidy of Rs 5 lakh, they added.