Jio accelerates ‘Jio Bharat’ phone platform for ‘2G-Mukt Bharat’

According to the Jio release, the Beta trial for the first 1 million Jio Bharat phones begins from 7 th July 2023 which will ensure the scalability of the platform and processes for upgrading millions of feature phone users. It will be carried out across 6,500 tehsils.

This segment is most exploited by incumbent operators because users in this segment are unable to afford smartphones. Not only do these users face the issue of affordability but also restrictions from accessing digital services.

Speaking on this occasion, Akash Ambani, Chairman, of Reliance Jio, commented, "There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain 'trapped' in the 2G era, unable to tap into basic features of the internet at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution.