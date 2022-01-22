Jio completes 5G coverage plans for top 1,000 cities

Thomas during the presentation said that the company is running a 5G pilot in multiple cities and network planning for the roll-out of 5G using 3D maps and ray tracing technology is going on.

“We are using the most modern approaches towards network planning, especially 3D maps and ray tracing technology because 5G is a pretty unique technology, which requires very advanced network planning techniques, and we are undertaking that for all of India so that as and when the approvals are received for us to roll out this network, we will be well geared-up to prioritize our rollout, where we can make the maximum contribution,” Thomas said.