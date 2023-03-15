Jio launches 5G services in 4 more cities of J&K

Srinagar, Mar 15: With the launch of Jio True 5G services in these 4 cities, the total number of cities in Jammu and Kashmir that have been connected to this service has gone up to 7. Jio customers in Srinagar, Jammu and Anantnag are already enjoying the benefits of Jio True 5G.
Commenting on the occasion, a Jio Spokesperson said as per the statement said, “We are happy to roll out Jio True 5G in 4 more cities of Jammu and Kashmir. This is a tribute to Jio users in these cities who will now enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology.”
“With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers in these cities will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs.”
“Jio has a robust network covering the entire state of J&K, reaching even the remotest corners of the state. Jio’s engineers are working round the clock to deliver True 5G to the people of Jammu and Kashmir so that they can benefit from the exponential benefits that the power of this technology can deliver.”
Nationally a total of 34 cities were connected to the Jio True 5G network today, taking the total number of cities connected to True 5G in the country to 365, the statement reads.