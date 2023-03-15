Jio launches 5G services in 4 more cities of J&K

Commenting on the occasion, a Jio Spokesperson said as per the statement said, “We are happy to roll out Jio True 5G in 4 more cities of Jammu and Kashmir. This is a tribute to Jio users in these cities who will now enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology.”

“With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers in these cities will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs.”