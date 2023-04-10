Jio launches 5G services in Ladakh

Ladakh, Apr 10: Reliance Jio today announced the launch of True 5G services in the Union Territory of Ladakh. With this launch, Jio becomes the first operator to launch services in Leh.
Jio users in Leh will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speed, at no additional cost, starting today.
Though Jio is rapidly rolling out its advanced True 5G services, being a customer-obsessed organization, it extends True 5G to a new city only when the city is substantially covered by its True 5G network, to ensure the best customer experience. Jio True 5G is already being experienced by millions of users across hundreds of cities, the response to which is yet again a global milestone. Customer insights and feedback is helping Jio build, what is, and will be, the most advanced 5G network globally.
Commenting on the launch, Jio Spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to witness the rapid uptake of Jio True 5G by millions of users across the nation, and we believe that the transformative power of our network will uplift their lives through multiple digital touchpoints. Jio is expanding its True-5G reach a rapid pace and has already rolled out a large portion of the planned True-5G network in this country. Covering the majority of the nation is a matter of immense pride for us."
"We want every Indian to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in 2023. We continue to remain grateful to the Union Territory administration for their support to digitize their regions.”