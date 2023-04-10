Jio launches 5G services in Ladakh

Jio users in Leh will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speed, at no additional cost, starting today.

Though Jio is rapidly rolling out its advanced True 5G services, being a customer-obsessed organization, it extends True 5G to a new city only when the city is substantially covered by its True 5G network, to ensure the best customer experience. Jio True 5G is already being experienced by millions of users across hundreds of cities, the response to which is yet again a global milestone. Customer insights and feedback is helping Jio build, what is, and will be, the most advanced 5G network globally.