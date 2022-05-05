Jio launches new plans

Srinagar: Reliance Jio has launched new plans with unlimited data, voice and a three-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription starting at Rs 333.
Through this partnership with Disney+ Hotstar, Jio will provide a three months subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile at no extra cost, to its prepaid users on select recharges, the telco said in a statement.
Customers can choose from different Jio recharge plans with a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months. Jio users also get unlimited voice, data, SMS and other benefits based on the plan selected.