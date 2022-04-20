Jio pips Airtel to become India’s 2nd largest fixed-line service provider

New Delhi: Telecom operator Reliance Jio has taken a lead over Bharti Airtel to become the country’s second largest fixed-line service provider in February 2022, according to data published by the sector regulator Trai.

Fixed-line or wireline telecommunication refers to telephone and broadband internet services provided through a network of cables.

Reliance Jio wireline subscriber base reached over 58.85 lakh while Bharti Airtel recorded a customer base of more than 57.66 lakh in February, according to subscriber report of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India released on Tuesday.

Reliance Jio led the wireline telephony growth by adding 2.44 lakh customers in February. Bharti Airtel came second in the segment by adding 91,243 new users.

Vodafone Idea added 24,948 customers, Quadrant 18,622 and Tata Teleservices 3,772.