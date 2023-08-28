JioAirFiber to be launched on September 19

"JioAirFiber uses our pan-India 5G network and advanced wireless technologies to bypass the need for last-mile fibre," Ambani said at the 46th AGM of RIL. “Through optical fibre, we can currently connect around 15,000 premises daily. But with JioAirFiber, we can supercharge this expansion with up to 150,000 connections per day which is a 10-fold increase, expanding our addressable market over the next three years to over 200 million high-paying homes and premises," he said.