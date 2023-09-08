JJM Shopian conducts series of Bhrastachar Mukt campaigns

Shopian, Sep 8: In view of Bhrastachar Mukt Week, campaigns were conducted today by Jal Shakti and DPMU, JJM through its Implementing Support Agencies across the district at various locations.
Pani Samiti Members, officials of Jal Shakti and ISAs visited various Water Supply Scheme sites and interacted with the community members at Doomwani, Cheki Keller and Cheki Mastpora and sought their feedback on the progress of works being taken under JJM.
The teams informed people on water management strategies and their role in proper implementation of JJM.
The testimonials made by Pani Samiti Members and PRIs appreciated the transparent processes under JJM, supporting good governance to facilitate the general masses of the district.
The public appreciated the government's ambitious initiative of providing Har Ghar Jal. They said that the works undertaken are done with utmost integrity and professional acumen.
They have been sensitised about their role and responsibilities in management of water supply schemes & monitoring of works.