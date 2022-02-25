J&K admin approves 50% stamp duty remission for first time buyers in housing sector

The decision was taken by the Administrative Council at a meeting headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also attended by Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the LG, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K, and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the LG.

An official spokesman of the J&K government said the decision is "aimed at giving a boost to the real-estate sector in Jammu and Kashmir and motivating the new buyers to participate in the market".