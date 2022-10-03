J&K admin ropes in women SHGs to run canteens in govt offices under RLM

Srinagar: Stepping further toward emancipating women as a self-reliant members of society, the Jammu and Kashmir government has roped in women Self Help Groups to operate canteens at government offices under the J&K Rural Livelihoods Mission.

In a first, the Kashmir State Taxes Department, Kashmir, has commenced such canteen facility from its main complex at Excise and Taxation Complex, Solina which was inaugurated by Commissioner Secretary Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj, Mandeep Kour in presence of Commissioner State Taxes, J&K, Dr Rashmi Singh.

The space and infrastructure for running the canteen have been provided by the department while the services are to be managed by a team of eight members of different Self Help Groups from the Ganderbal district under UMEED scheme of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), Department of Rural Development.

Mandeep Kour, while terming the move an encouraging initiative towards women empowerment, appreciated the efforts of Mission Director J&K RLM and officers of the State Taxes department for facilitating the Self Help Groups earn their livelihood through such initiatives. She highlighted that the new canteen, being run by the women Self Help Group, set up in the department will become a role model for similar canteens in other districts and government departments.

Dr Rashmi Singh, while interacting with the members of Self Help Groups, highlighted that collaboration on one hand fulfils the need of the department by making available affordable and hygienic food options within the complex to its employees besides boosting microenterprises being set up by women belonging to economically weaker sections of the society on the other hand.

Giving details District programme Manager JKRLM Srinagar,Madina Bukhari said that members from the 8 Self Help group of District Ganderbal from the tribal community have been encouraged and skilled to run the canteen.