J&K admin signs MoU with Dubai govt for real estate development, industrial parks

According to news agency KNO, the LG made the announcement while addressing the media at Raj Bhawan Srinagar. Sinha was accompanied by Union Minister for Commerce and Industries, Piyush Goyal and Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta.

On the occasion, Union Minister Goyal said that during his recent visit to Dubai, king Sultan Ahmed expressed his interest to visit India especially Jammu and Kashmir to invest in real estate business.

"I invited him and now the results are clear. We have signed an MoU with Dubai for the real estate business in J&K," Goyal said.

He said people from Dubai "will now throng J&K and the UT will go a long way in Tourism and Real Estate business".

LG Sinha while taking to Twitter said that the government of Dubai and the J&K government have entered into an agreement, "which will help the Union Territory to scale new height in industrialization and sustainable growth".

"Today is an important day for the developmental journey of the UT of Jammu Kashmir, " he said.

While thanking PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the "unprecedented development of Jammu Kashmir", LG Sinha said the MoU "reaffirms our committment to build Aatm Nirbhar Jammu Kashmir".

"We are committed to develop a new industrial culture in Jammu Kashmir. This MoU is about Jammu Kashmir's prospect and I am confident it will set the pace in the business sector of the future that are key to the prosperity of the people, " he added.