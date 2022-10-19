J&K Agro adds 550 MT cold storage facility in Srinagar

Srinagar: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo today inaugurated 550 metric ton (MT) capacity Cold Storage facility at Agri Complex Lal Mandi here.
The 550 MT capacity cold storage facility would house perishable items and veggies for preservation at nominal charges to fetch marginal farmers’ attractive prices for their produce.
On the occasion, Dulloo took the round of the facility and enquired about the capacity, charges and storing of produce, regulation of temperature of chambers, etc.
Managing Director J&K Agro Industries Development Corporation Ltd (JK Agro), Arun Kumar Manhas informed the ACS that the facility has been constructed by J&K Agro under PMDP and was outsourced to the highest bidder through the tendering process on rental charges.
MD said that the cold storage facility would aid farmers to preserve their perishable produce and prevent wastage and losses of their produce.
He said the facility has been outsourced to Kanwal Foods & Spices Pvt Ltd.
Speaking at the inauguration, Dulloo said that as J&K is in need of a more cold storage facility for which the government is taking several steps to increase the capacity in cold storage.