J&K aims to attract Rs 70,000-cr investment in six months: LG Sinha

J&K has been looking to bring in investments in diverse sectors, including tourism and hospitality, and currently a UAE delegation is visiting the Union Territory.

The delegation reached Srinagar on Sunday to explore investment opportunities in the region, following an invitation by the Lt Governor at the Dubai Expo in January this year.

Officials said that the Lt Governor along with Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, and other government officials will showcase investment opportunities to the visiting delegates as part of a four-day programme, focusing on entrepreneurship, tourism and hospitality sectors.

The Lt. Governor said that the J&K government has already sanctioned industrial investment proposals worth over Rs 26,000 crore so far and provided land to the investors. "We are hopeful of getting an investment of over Rs 70,000 crore in the next six months, Sinha said.