J&K aims to increase livestock production: LG Manoj Sinha

Addressing the demands and issues of the tribal community, the Lt Governor announced that the UT Government will build 1,000 sheds for livestock of the tribal community.

Inaugurating a workshop on 'New Horizons in Sheep & Goat Husbandry among Tribal Community: Challenges & Opportunities' here, he said the Tribal Affairs Department will extend financial assistance of Rs One lakh each to 1,500 Self Help Groups for Wool Shearing Machines and Skilling.

As many as 50 Self Help Groups will receive Rs 3 lakh each for GenSet and solar power-based shearing machines, he said.

Sharing the government's plan for bringing out a scheme for social security for sheep breeders and providing insurance cover to the livestock, he said a comprehensive policy will also be prepared for health cards and monitoring of health for disease prevention and control measures.