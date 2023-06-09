J&K Bank adds 3 CRMs to its banking touchpoint network

Srinagar, June 9: Taking forward its ease-of-banking mission, J&K Bank commissioned three Cash Recycler Machines, one each, at Jawahar Nagar Rajouri, Fruit MandiSopore and Main Branch Uri.
A statement said that the Bank’s General Manager and Divisional Head (Kashmir) TabassumNazir inaugurated the CRM at Fruit MandiSopore in the presence of Zonal Head (Baramulla) Imtiyaz Ahmed Bhat, President Fruit MandiSoporeFayaz Ahmad Malik amid a gathering of valuable customers, traders, local residents and other bank officials.
In Rajouri, DDC Chairman NaseemLiaqat inaugurated the CRM today in the presence of the Bank’s Zonal Head (Rajouri) Satish Kumar, representatives of BeoparMandalRajouri amid a gathering of valuable customers and other officials of the Bank.
Commending the role of J&K bank in providing the latest and most convenient banking facilities to the people, NaseemLiaqat said that the CRM would make banking easy, accessible and time-saving for the residents and local businessmen. This is the sixth CRM in district Rajouri taking the total tally to eight in this zone.
Meanwhile, SDM (Uri) JatinKishore, inaugurated the CRM at the Bank’s Main Branch Uri in the presence of Zonal Head (Baramulla) Imtiyaz Ahmed Bhat, Cluster Head Sheikh Mohammad Muzaffar, and Branch Manager Fayaz Ahmad amid a gathering of valuable customers, local residents and other Bank officials.
Lauding the contribution of J&K bank in rendering world-class banking facilities to the people in the remotest areas of UT, SDM (Uri) urged the people to avail the facilities besides other products, especially the government-sponsored schemes.
On the occasions, Zonal Heads reiterated that the installation of CRMs will reduce the footfall in adjacent branches resulting in better customer service.
Residents at all three locations appreciated the bank’s efforts saying the machines will address the banking needs of people beyond working hours and during all days of the week including holidays.