J&K Bank adds 3 CRMs to its banking touchpoint network

A statement said that the Bank’s General Manager and Divisional Head (Kashmir) TabassumNazir inaugurated the CRM at Fruit MandiSopore in the presence of Zonal Head (Baramulla) Imtiyaz Ahmed Bhat, President Fruit MandiSoporeFayaz Ahmad Malik amid a gathering of valuable customers, traders, local residents and other bank officials.

In Rajouri, DDC Chairman NaseemLiaqat inaugurated the CRM today in the presence of the Bank’s Zonal Head (Rajouri) Satish Kumar, representatives of BeoparMandalRajouri amid a gathering of valuable customers and other officials of the Bank.