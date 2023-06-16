J&K Bank adds 3 more CRMs to its touch-point network

The Bank’s Zonal Head (Rajouri) Satish Kumar e-inaugurated the recycler machines at Mendher and Surankote in the presence of the staff with a gathering of esteemed customers present at the CRM site. Reaffirming the bank’s commitment to providing world-class banking facilities and financial services, Zonal Head, “The machines will cater to the cash needs of people especially the traders and businessmen of the area by automating manual cash-management system thereby saving valuable time and efforts of the people.”