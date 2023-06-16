J&K Bank adds 3 more CRMs to its touch-point network

Srinagar, June 16: Continuing its mission of providing convenient banking services to people, J&K Bank today dedicated three Cash Recycler Machines (CRM) for public use in Jammu and Kashmir. Out of these, two CRMs were commissioned at Mendher and Surankote in Jammu while the third machine was dedicated to the public at Pampore in Kashmir.
The Bank’s Zonal Head (Rajouri) Satish Kumar e-inaugurated the recycler machines at Mendher and Surankote in the presence of the staff with a gathering of esteemed customers present at the CRM site. Reaffirming the bank’s commitment to providing world-class banking facilities and financial services, Zonal Head, “The machines will cater to the cash needs of people especially the traders and businessmen of the area by automating manual cash-management system thereby saving valuable time and efforts of the people.”
Meanwhile, the third CRM was inaugurated at Pampore by Zonal Head (Pulwama) Tariq Ali in the presence of the Cluster Head amid a gathering of valuable customers and other bank officials.