J&K Bank aims to achieve business of Rs 4 lakh cr in next 5 yrs: MD & CEO Baldev Prakash

J&K Bank MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said the long-term objectives are backed by well thought out strategies and monitorable execution plans that would be periodically reviewed to ensure achievement of all interim milestones.

Prakash said the bank is also working on short-term goals like fixing monthly targets for each business line.

"In the longer term, we have set out a target for ourselves to achieve business of Rs 4 lakh crore in the next five years with an annual profit of Rs 4,000 crore. We are aiming to bring our gross NPA to below 4 per cent with a net NPA figure to one per cent level. The long-term target for our Return on Assets (RoA) is above 1 per cent," he said.

Prakash further said that, "the broader objective would be to improve Bank's market share from 0.63 per cent to 0.75 per cent in the country, while maintaining the dominance in the UTs of J&K and Ladakh."

On the speculations about the bank's merger with a nationalised bank, Prakash said, "It's purely a figment of some wild imagination."