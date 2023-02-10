J&K Bank bags award for promoting digital payments

MD & CEO Baldev Prakash received the felicitations from Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology, Railways, and Communications, Ashwini Vaishnaw at “Digital Payments Utsav” celebrated by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY, GoI) at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. Bank’s Chief Digital Officer Naveed Zargar was also present on the occasion.

While expressing his gratitude, Baldev Prakash attributed the reception of award to the persistent efforts of the Bank’s Staff. He said, “It is a moment of great satisfaction for all of us as we see our extra-efforts to realise the vision of Digital India not only fructifying but getting acknowledged and awarded at the prestigious platforms of the country. I congratulate every member of the J&K Bank Family for this wonderful accomplishment.”