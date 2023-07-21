J&K Bank becomes 1st Scheduled Commercial Bank in India to achieve PCIDSS V4 Certification

He said, “This remarkable accomplishment reaffirms Bank’s unwavering commitment to customer privacy and security excellence. Being the first SCB as PCI DSS (V-4.0) compliant in the country is a great badge of honour for us as a financial institution and I would like to congratulate every member of our exceptional team whose hard work and commitment have made this achievement possible. Their unwavering dedication to our customers' safety and satisfaction has been instrumental in attaining this recognition."

“While revolutionising the scope and scale of the banking industry, the fast-paced digitisation continues to increase the exposure of banks to cyber security risks. In such a situation, this highly prestigious certification is a great acknowledgement of our in-place information-security protocols”, he added.