J&K Bank Board appoints Sudhir Gupta as Executive Director for 3 years

Srinagar: In a significant development, J&K Bank’s Board has appointed General Manager Sudhir Gupta as Executive Director (ED) for a period of three years. The Bank’s board announced the decision in their meeting held yesterday soon after receiving the approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Commenting upon the development, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said, “I welcome the decision and congratulate Gupta on joining the Bank’s board.

While augmenting the presence of the Bank’s management on the board with his knowledge and experience, I think his induction will surely strengthen the relationship between the board and the management.”

Expressing gratitude to MD & CEO Baldev Prakash for his kind words on the occasion, ED Sudhir Gupta said, “While feeling happy for the honour, I feel equally humbled by the trust that Bank’s board, leadership and other important stakeholders have placed upon me. And I assure all the stakeholders of the Bank that I will try to meet their expectations to the best of my abilities while discharging my duties with due diligence, integrity and professionalism.”