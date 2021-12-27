J&K Bank BoDs | Baldev Prakash appointed as Director

Jammu: Finance Department on Monday appointed Baldev Prakash as Director on the Board of Directors of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited.
His appointment has been made pursuant to approval of Reserve Bank of India.
“In exercise of powers vested under Article 69 of the Articles of Association of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Limited, and pursuant to approval of Reserve Bank of India sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Baldev Prakash as Director on the Board of Directors of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Limited,” read an order issued by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance Department Atal Dulloo.