J&K Bank celebrates 74th Republic Day

Jammu: As part of nationwide celebrations on the 74th Republic Day, J&K Bank MD & CEO Baldev Prakash today unfurled the national tricolor in the Bank’s major function held at Jammu Zonal Office in presence of General Managers Ashutosh Sareen, Narjay Gupta, Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar, Zonal Head Jammu Rajesh Dubay, Dy General Managers amid large gathering of bank officials.

Speaking on the occasion, MD & CEO congratulated the staff and said, “This day is very significant in the history of our nation, as it was 74 years ago today when one book of constitution united a country of numerous cultures, multiple religions, too many different languages and completely diverse geographies. And today we celebrate the 74th Republic day with great zeal under the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav across the country.”

“Today is also a day of reflection for us to see whether we are fulfilling our constitutional obligations as institutions meant for the economic welfare of the people through meaningful financial interventions. While maintaining our leadership role in J&K, Ladakh as premier financial institution, we need to build further upon our mission of financial empowerment of people and work diligently to scale up our operations strategically in our rest of India geographies”, he added.