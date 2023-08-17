J&K Bank celebrates 77th Independence Day with great fervour

Dwelling upon the similarity of roles of armed forces and bankers, he said, “On this occasion, I would like to remind all of you that as the country’s forces guard the nation’s frontiers, we bankers are the custodians of peoples’ trust. We safeguard public money and ensure public money grows. We are the partners in nation building. Through our interventions we create immense value for our shareholders. And let me reiterate today that we will continue to do so with renewed focus and foresight.”

He also touched upon the Bank’s legacy of 85 years admiring the vision of Shri Maharaja Hari Singh, he said, “Building upon the great legacy of financial empowerment that was heralded 85 years ago by the visionary Shri Maharaja Hari Singh, today we are a proud family of over 12000 members, serving over 20 million customers across the country through more than 2500 business touch-points. Our recent performances like the highest-ever annual profit of Rs 1197 Cr for FY 2022-23 and quarterly net of Rs 326 Cr for the first quarter of FY 2023-24 are indicative of our success-in-progress.”

Reiterating Bank’s role in J&K, MD & CEO said that Bank we will continue to work towards saturation of self-employment in the UT by implementing its ‘Swarozgar Utsav’ campaign aggressively, wherein self-employment opportunities will be provided to youth through a mix of our banking products and sponsored schemes in partnership with the Union and UT Governments while pursuing glory and prosperity as an incredible institution of the country.