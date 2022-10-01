J&K Bank celebrates 84 years of existence

“On this day, we are all here representing the entire J&K Bank Family to pay glowing tributes to this great son of J&K soil, who had the vision and foresight not only to look beyond his domain of rule but to ensure that successive generations of the people of his erstwhile state had the institution and wherewithal to earn, grow and prosper”, he added.

MD further said that with the trust of all its stakeholders including around 20 million account holders, over 2500 business touch-points and a business of almost 2 Lakh Crore; the Bank is marching ahead confidently to carry forward the legacy of its visionary founder Maharaja Hari Singh.