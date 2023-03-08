J&K Bank celebrates women’s day | Bank aggressively facilitating govt programmes: Baldev Prakash

Srinagar: On the economic empowerment front, J&K Bank is leading the pack of financial institutions especially in the twin UTS of J&K and Ladakh in facilitating the enterprising women entrepreneurs to realize their economic pursuits where they will be creating employment opportunities not just for themselves or their gender but the society at large.

J&K Bank MD & CEO Baldev Prakash stated this today at a special function organised to celebrate the achievements of women in their personal and professional lives on ‘International Women’s Day (IWD) 2023’ that has been themed by the United Nations Organisation as ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’.

Professor Neerja Mattoo was the guest of honour at the function that was attended by the Bank’s Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, General Managers, DGMs, other officers especially women staff of the Bank. Members of JK Bank Officers’ Association (JKBOA Kashmir) led by President Riyaz Ahmad Bhat were also present on the occasion. All the zonal offices of the Bank also joined the function through VC mode.

Detailing few of the female-focused schemes, MD & CEO said, “Under UMEED a dynamic program aimed at financial independence and empowerment of Rural Women (NRLM), the Bank has achieved Bank Linkage of over 30000 Women SHGs and Credit Linkage of over 12000 Women SHGs with credit facilities of Rs 260 Crore. Besides, the Bank is also aggressively facilitating and implementing other government programs like Beti Padhao, Tejaswini, Ladli Beti, etc.”

With an improving proportion of 38% in the Workmen Cadre and 30% representation in the Junior Management Grades, he said that the picture on the horizon was clearly pointing towards the times when a majority of the Top Executives in the Bank will be women and not because of any favour but due to their sheer talent and performance.