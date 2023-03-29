J&K Bank CEO launches e-Pathshala

Srinagar: J&K Bank MD & CEO, Baldev Prakash today rolled out J&K Bank’s maiden staff portal - JKB e-Pathshala - a Unified e-learning platform that has been designed to meet the knowledge requirements of the staff.

The launching ceremony held at corporate headquarters was attended by Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, General Managers and senior officials of the bank besides representatives of K-Nomics (Mintbook) that have developed the module.

While appreciating the concerned department for coming up with such a vibrant e-learning portal, MD & CEO urged the staff to take full advantage of the courses and training programs that have been tailored to upgrade their knowledge levels about contemporary issues and practices in banking and finance. MD & CEO said, “We want to develop a learning culture in the Bank.

And with sweeping changes happening in knowledge-driven sectors like Banking, there was a need for our staff to have easy access to quality learning anytime and anywhere. I am happy to see JKB e-Pathshala as a result of that quest.”