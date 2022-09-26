J&K Bank CEO meets CEC LAHDC

Accompanied by Bank’s General manager Sudhir Gupta and other senior officers of the Bank, Baldev Prakash travelled all the way from Srinagar to Leh and back to take stock of Bank’s affairs and services in Ladakh.

During his meeting with Chairman & CEC, LAHDC Advocate Tashi Gyalson, Badev Prakash thanked the council for their support and good wishes for the Bank. “People of Ladakh remain very dear to us and we remain committed to their financial empowerment and economic development by maintaining an extensive network of branches, Easy Banking Units and ATMs across the UT to serve them well”, he said. “Recently, we concluded a special recruitment drive for Ladakh wherein sufficient number of locals were employed and we plan to roll-out digital initiatives like phone pe loan, insurance coverage to government employees soon in the UT”, he informed CEC, while requesting the council to strengthen the relations further between the people and the Bank.