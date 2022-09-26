J&K Bank CEO meets CEC LAHDC

Srinagar, Sep 26: Reiterating J&K Bank’s unflinching commitment to the Ladakh UT’s economic growth and prosperity, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash called upon top public representatives including Chairman/CEC Ladakh Autonomous hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh, senior administration officials including Advisor to Lieutenant Governor besides interacting with the customers and the Bank staff during his four-day extensive visit of the Union territory.
Accompanied by Bank’s General manager Sudhir Gupta and other senior officers of the Bank, Baldev Prakash travelled all the way from Srinagar to Leh and back to take stock of Bank’s affairs and services in Ladakh.
During his meeting with Chairman & CEC, LAHDC Advocate Tashi Gyalson, Badev Prakash thanked the council for their support and good wishes for the Bank. “People of Ladakh remain very dear to us and we remain committed to their financial empowerment and economic development by maintaining an extensive network of branches, Easy Banking Units and ATMs across the UT to serve them well”, he said. “Recently, we concluded a special recruitment drive for Ladakh wherein sufficient number of locals were employed and we plan to roll-out digital initiatives like phone pe loan, insurance coverage to government employees soon in the UT”, he informed CEC, while requesting the council to strengthen the relations further between the people and the Bank.
Stating that Government of Ladakh UT’s stake in the J&K Bank makes it a peoples bank of Ladakh as well, MD & CEO asserted, “We contribute major share in priority sector lending, take lead role in implementing social security schemes and are committed to the economic development of the UT by scaling up our finances in projects mainly under green and renewable energy, tourism and horticulture etc. We are committed to reciprocate the trust and confidence that people and government of Ladakh have reposed in J&K Bank by contributing our part to the unfolding growth story of Ladakh”.