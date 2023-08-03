J&K Bank CEO visits DPS Srinagar, felicitates toppers

Highlighting the significance of quality education and financial literacy in equal measure, MD and CEO highlighted the role of J&K Bank in helping establish educational institutions like DPS Srinagar.

“It fills my heart with pride that J&K Bank – the premier financial institution of Jammu and Kashmir – has initially financed towards the creation of this great space of learning and innovation. Providing quality education to our young generation is a great service to the nation and J&K Bank will continue collaborating with institutions like DPS for upgradation of educational infra-structure. A well-drilled financial literacy campaign is also being carried out to ensure students are made aware about the basics of banking and finance from an early age” he said.