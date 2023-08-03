J&K Bank CEO visits DPS Srinagar, felicitates toppers

Srinagar, Aug 3: With a common aim to propagate a culture of serving people for the betterment of their future, J&K Bank’s collaboration with major institutions like Delhi Public School (Srinagar) will reach to new heights in days to come.
This was stated by J&K Bank MD & CEO Baldev Prakash during a felicitation ceremony at DPS School Srinagar.
The Bank’s MD & CEO and Pro Vice-Chairman DPS Vijay Dhar jointly felicitated Madiha Tariq and Fawaz Banday for securing first positions in recently declared CBSE results of class 12th and 10th for session 2022-23 in the presence of Bank’s General Manager Syed Rais Maqbool and Principal DPS Shafaq Afshan amid a gathering of students, faculty members and bank officials. MD & CEO was invited by the school management to be the chief guest on the occasion.
Highlighting the significance of quality education and financial literacy in equal measure, MD and CEO highlighted the role of J&K Bank in helping establish educational institutions like DPS Srinagar.
“It fills my heart with pride that J&K Bank – the premier financial institution of Jammu and Kashmir – has initially financed towards the creation of this great space of learning and innovation. Providing quality education to our young generation is a great service to the nation and J&K Bank will continue collaborating with institutions like DPS for upgradation of educational infra-structure. A well-drilled financial literacy campaign is also being carried out to ensure students are made aware about the basics of banking and finance from an early age” he said.
On the occasion, MD & CEO was taken on a guided tour along his team to different facilities of DPS including Library, Sports Arena and Learning Research Centre - specially established for educating and equipping specially-abled children – wherein the visitors interacted with the students and the staff.