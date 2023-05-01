J&K Bank clocks century in Srinagar branch-network after Tengpora inauguration

The Bank’s General Manager and Divisional Head Kashmir, TabassumNazir inaugurated the branch in presence of Zonal Head Srinagar, Shabir Ahmad, Cluster Heads Shabir Ahmad Bulla &AsmatAra, and Branch Manager Syed Irrum amid a gathering of senior citizens and local businessmen.

Highlighting the Bank’s sustained efforts to enhance ease of banking across its areas of operations, GM TabassumNazir told the gathering, “It is a significant occasion for J&K Bank to have established its 100th branch in Srinagar Zone. We at J&K Bank always devise plans to ensure new banking touch-points are commissioned in line with the needs of our customers.”