J&K Bank collaborates with BSF to undertake plantation drive

Srinagar, Dec 2: As part of enhancing environmental sustainability, J&K Bank today provided 1500 plant stems of apple, almond, walnut, cherry and pear to officials of the Border Security Force (BSF). Supported by J&K Bank under its Corporate Social Responsibility, Plantation Drive was organised by BSF (Humhama Kashmir) at its Subsidiary Training Center (STC) which encompasses an area of over 300 acres.
As per the statement, Bank’s General Manager Sudhir Gupta and IG BSF Kashmir Frontier Ashok Yadav (IPS) jointly kick-started the drive by planting the first stem. Others present on the occasion included DIGs of BSF Subhash Chand, Alok Chakraborty, Dr Umesh Tiwari and A Srinivas, besides other senior officers of the bank and BSF.
Speaking on the occasion, General Manager, of J&K Bank, Sudhir Gupta said, “As a responsible corporate, J&K Bank is committed to help preserve the ecology, environment and heritage of the region by making relevant and sustainable interventions. And training centre being placed in an ecologically sensitive area shall hugely benefit from plantation of these trees.”