J&K Bank collaborates with SAKSHAM to support specially-abled persons

Jammu: J&K Bank can walk an extra mile to support the Divyang (specially-abled) persons under its CSR besides providing them completely hassle-free banking and relevant financial services so that this section of our society also reaps the benefits of the Prime Minister’s vision of inclusive growth and development.
This was stated by Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Science and Technology and Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of earth science and MoS for the Prime Minister’s Office at a massive function themed “Divyang aur Parivar Maha Sammelan” organised in Kathua Jammu by SAKSHAM – a humanitarian organisation dedicated to support and transform the lives of physically challenged individuals across the country by making them self-reliant.
Dr Jitendra Singh, a Chief Guest on the occasion, handed over the Bank’s commitment letter to the organisers in presence of MD & CEO Baldev Prakash regarding 100 Wheel Chairs and 100 Special Tricycles for distribution among needy under the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility to support Divyang persons. These wheelchairs and special tricycles will be distributed through the network of SAKSHAM, which is actively working for the well-being and self-reliance of the divyang persons with 21 types of complete or partial disabilities.
Earlier in his presidential address, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash welcomed the MoS Dr Jitendra Singh and other dignitaries on the dice. Congratulating the founders and organisers of SAKSHAM for a great humanitarian mission to build and transform the lives of divyangs by making them self reliant, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash highlighted the emphasis religion-cultural scriptures of the country like Mahabharata lays on virtues of self-reliance.
“Besides personal will and people’s sympathy, it is social help in the form of organisations like SAKSHAM that encourages and supports these divyang persons and their families to become self-reliant so as to meet their daily challenges. And we feel very glad to collaborate with SAKSHAM and salute the organisation for this great socio-national cause”’, he said.
MD & CEO further added, “It is this spirit of self-reliance that has been incorporated into the economic policy of the nation under the strong and decisive leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji as AtmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan because the principle of self-reliance remains at the core of strong and powerful nations.”
Terming the Bank’s contribution under CSR as a sincere gesture on the occasion, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash assured the organisers of more support for such a great cause in future. “The founder of J&K Bank Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Ji also had a noble vision of seeing his people as self-reliant, which we, as a responsible financial institution, work upon every day to realize through various Government sponsored schemes and other inhouse products to make them economically self-sufficient”, he added.