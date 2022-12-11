J&K Bank collaborates with SAKSHAM to support specially-abled persons

Jammu: J&K Bank can walk an extra mile to support the Divyang (specially-abled) persons under its CSR besides providing them completely hassle-free banking and relevant financial services so that this section of our society also reaps the benefits of the Prime Minister’s vision of inclusive growth and development.

This was stated by Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Science and Technology and Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of earth science and MoS for the Prime Minister’s Office at a massive function themed “Divyang aur Parivar Maha Sammelan” organised in Kathua Jammu by SAKSHAM – a humanitarian organisation dedicated to support and transform the lives of physically challenged individuals across the country by making them self-reliant.

Dr Jitendra Singh, a Chief Guest on the occasion, handed over the Bank’s commitment letter to the organisers in presence of MD & CEO Baldev Prakash regarding 100 Wheel Chairs and 100 Special Tricycles for distribution among needy under the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility to support Divyang persons. These wheelchairs and special tricycles will be distributed through the network of SAKSHAM, which is actively working for the well-being and self-reliance of the divyang persons with 21 types of complete or partial disabilities.