J&K Bank commissions 2 Cash Recycler Machines in Udhampur

Srinagar: Extending convenient banking services to people at their nearest possible destination, J&K Bank today commissioned Cash Recycler Machines (CRM) at Cama Housing Colony and Gole Market in Udhampur district, Jammu.

Deputy Commissioner (Udhampur) Krittika Jyotsna (IAS) inaugurated both the CRMs in presence of the Bank’s Zonal Head (Udhampur) Rajesh Gupta, Branch Manager Udhampur Purshotam Kumar, Branch Manager Cama Colony Anil Paba amid a gathering of valuable customers, senior citizens and prominent locals besides other bank officials.

While lauding the contribution of J&K bank in the financial empowerment of people, Deputy Commissioner said that the installation of a Cash Recycler Machines will definitely help the people in availing basic banking services like depositing money and receiving the cash even beyond banking hours as well as holidays. She urged the people to avail the facility at their own convenience.